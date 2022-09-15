Police offer advice following issues in Conestogo

Waterloo Regional Police say at least one car was broken into in Conestogo last week.

“I can confirm we received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the area of Northfield Drive and Country Spring Walk in Woolwich Township at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Thursday) morning,” said Cst. Brad Hickey in an email.

According to neighbours, this type of incident is a regular occurrence. On the Conestogo Neighbourhood Facebook group, people regularly post about their cars being broken into, money gone missing, footprints found indicating intruders had checked out car doors and walked around their houses, garage doors opened from garage door openers inside cars and property stolen among other incidents.

The Waterloo Regional Police encourage residents to take precautions to ensure their property is not an easy target for criminals.

“Please keep all doors locked, even when you are at home. It is easy for someone to quickly come in your front door while you are in the back yard working in the garden. Anywhere you keep valuables should be locked. This includes garages, sheds, vehicles and of course your house or apartment,”

police advise online.

Besides keeping all doors locked at all times, WRPS staff also suggest never leaving items out, lighting entry points into houses and keeping entry points clear of brush or vegetation which could be used as hiding places for criminals.

SEPTEMBER 8

4:35 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Katherine Street South near Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township. The pedestrian, an 11-year-old child from Woolwich Township, was transported by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

SEPTEMBER 9

7:28 PM | A Waterloo Regional police officer conducting traffic enforcement on Katherine Street South in Woolwich Township observed a motorcycle as it was passing a car and moving between it and another very close vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the motorcycle and through investigation, determined that the driver’s license was suspended. As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 30-year-old male, was charged with several Highway Traffic Act offences, including ‘drive while under suspension,’ ‘owner operate motor vehicle – no insurance,’ and ‘use plate not authorized for vehicle.’ The motorcycle was seized for seven days.

SEPTEMBER 10

12:14 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a business on Weber Street North in Woolwich Township. An male suspect threw merchandise located outside of the store over a fence and was observed by a store employee. When the suspect was approached by the employee, the unknown male suspect ran from the area. All of the merchandise was recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.