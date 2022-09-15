Huck, Betty

Elizabeth “Betty” Huck, 80, of West Montrose passed suddenly at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Betty leaves behind her husband David Huck, with whom she would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Betty was a loving mother to Laurie (Dennis) Weber, Brian (Liz) Huck and Andrea (Ron) Stevenson. Grandmother to Nicholas (Leslie), Meaghan, Jessica, Natalie (Steve), Candice (Jordan), Bailey and Mckenzie. She will also be missed by her many special nieces and nephews. Sister to John (Helen) Hesch, Elaine Spitzig, and Richard (Linda) Hesch. Sister-in-law to Pat Hehn, Millie Hesch and Brenda Hesch. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Olive Hesch, siblings Gerald Hesch, Sharon Poechman, Mervin Hesch and Carol Hesch. Beyond her role as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, those who shared in Betty’s life knew that she was an avid gardener, experienced floral designer and business owner. Her caring nature ensured there was always a coffee or tea and time for a visit at her home in West Montrose. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A special thank you to the staff at Groves Memorial, Fergus and the Fourth Floor Cardiac Care team at St.Mary’s, Kitchener for their care and compassion for Betty. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Groves Hospital Foundation or St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Cardiac Care Unit via the funeral home.