The first meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, September 8th at 2 p.m. The meetings always open with the “Women’s Institute Ode “ and “The Mary Stewart Collect”. Pauline Weiland, Western Region Board Director spoke on the fundraiser that the Erland Lee Museum are currently holding this year. The cloth bags are $10 and the pins are $5 and can be purchased by contacting Pauline.

Their program was the touring of the Maryhill Historical Society. Historical Society president Linda Kennedy and genealogy & archivist Diane Strickler spoke to the ladies on the articles and various items in the kitchen and chapel on the main floor, the community room and bedroom upstairs and the basement consisting of several displays.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, October 13th at the Bloomingdale United Church at 2 p.m. The program will be “Waterloo Region Culture” Oktoberfest, Thanksgiving, Fall Fairs, Festivals, etc. “ What are we thankful for?”