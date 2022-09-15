 Bloomingdale Women's Institute
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

byDiane Strickler
September 15, 2022
The first meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, September 8th at 2 p.m.  The meetings always open with the “Women’s Institute Ode “ and “The Mary Stewart Collect”.    Pauline Weiland,  Western Region Board Director  spoke on the fundraiser that the Erland Lee Museum are currently holding this year.  The cloth bags are $10 and the pins are $5 and can be purchased by contacting Pauline. 

Their program was the touring of the Maryhill Historical Society.  Historical Society president Linda Kennedy and genealogy & archivist Diane Strickler spoke to the ladies on the articles and various items in the kitchen and chapel on the main floor, the community room and bedroom upstairs and the basement consisting of several displays.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, October 13th at the Bloomingdale United Church at 2 p.m.  The program will be “Waterloo Region Culture”  Oktoberfest, Thanksgiving, Fall Fairs, Festivals, etc. “ What are we thankful for?” 

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



