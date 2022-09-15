 Bauman, Ada
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hospice Waterloo Region at the age of 92. Loving mother of Tim and Sonia Bauman of St. Jacobs, and Rhoda Bauman of Kitchener. Proud grandma of Jon and Danielle, Nic and Michelle, and Kristina Bauman, and adoring great-grandma to Elise. Sister-in-law of Doris (Peter) Frey of RR 2, Drayton, and Estelle Martin of Crystal Beach. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Almon Bauman (1990), her parents Simeon and Barbara Martin, siblings Amanda Martin, Magdalena Martin, William (Ruby Marie) Martin, Amzi Martin, Anna (Israel) Bowman, and sisters-in-law Emma (Ed) Weber and Irene (Cleason) Freeman. Visitation took place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs, with interment following in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to MCC Canada or Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home. A special thank you to the staff at St. Jacobs Place and Hospice Waterloo Region for their compassionate care of Ada.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



