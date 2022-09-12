WRPS Respond to Reports of Large Gathering on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo

Monday September 12, 2022 Case # 1819

OFFENCE : Disturbance DATE: September 5, 2022

LOCATION : Ezra Avenue and Clayfield Avenue, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On September 5, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a large gathering in the area of Ezra Avenue and Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo.

Parked vehicles in the area were damaged by those in attendance. One truck, which was parked on the street, was extensively damaged.

One male was struck in the head by what is believed to be a side-view mirror of a vehicle that had been thrown into the air. Another male was injured after falling.

The crowd dispersed after approximately three hours and a street sweeper was brought in to clean up an extensive amount of litter and debris that was left behind.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of our General Investigations Unit.

Waterloo Regional Police would like to remind the community that unsanctioned gatherings are unlawful and can lead to unsafe conditions. They also place a significant strain on police resources. If celebrating, we ask that individuals do so in a safe and legal way, showing respect to each other, their neighbours and emergency service providers.

