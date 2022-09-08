Woolwich girls’ hockey gets books from Ontario Trillium funding

The Woolwich Girls’ Minor Hockey Association is celebrating a $47,500 operating grant they received from the province’s Community Building Fund through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

“This is a very big deal,” said association president Kevin Schmitt.

The grant was awarded to cover a number of costs, including facility rentals, equipment, website design and virtual meeting ability and personal protective equipment.

Schmitt highlighted the contributions of Jacinta Faries and Chris McMillian who worked to secure the grant.

“Jacinta and Chris were very instrumental in preparing and working on the grant, so I need to recognize them for all the hard work that they did on it,” he said.

The grant allows the organization which is celebrating its 21st season to continue the work it has done over the last two decades, Schmitt added.

“It’s a very strong association. We’re very lucky to have the best volunteers that I know of, for a hockey association, involved with our association and the best members that work together. So we’ve come a long way and in 21 years, we’re in excess of 260 players. This year, we’re almost back to pre-pandemic [levels] – before the pandemic there were just over 300 players, so we’re doing extremely well.”

“I’m extremely pleased to see the Ontario Trillium Fund supporting Woolwich Girls Hockey with an operating grant of $47,500,” said MPP Mike Harris in a letter to the association.

“Having access to local, high-quality facilities and programs for sports and recreation helps families and communities thrive.”

Playing hockey benefits both the physical and mental well-being of the girls, said Schmitt.

“This gives the ability for young girls and young ladies to play with just girls rather than having to play with the boys’ association. Women’s hockey is one of the larger verticals in minor sports right now. With all the successes of the Canadian national team, the U18 team, the Canadian Women’s Olympic team, women’s sport is in this huge vertical. There’s been such a void for young girls, so this is a big part of that,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to our 21st year after the last few years of the pandemic and the lack of being able to play hockey in what we would know as a regular season. We are definitely coming back to that for this coming year. All plans are for that to happen.”