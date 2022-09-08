Stump shooting is not for tree huggers

Before the advent of lifelike, animal-sized archery targets, bow hunters used to practice stump shooting to warm up for the hunting season. Stump shooting basically describes the practice of roving through the woods with bow and arrow in hand and shooting at rotten stumps, decaying logs, leaves, or any other inanimate object that is not rock-like in nature. This is not because we are angry at them. Rather, it is because they stay still, are easy on arrows, do not require a licence and have generous limits.

I don’t know many people who stump shoot much anymore.

But once, it was very popular. Primarily, because lifelike animal-sized archery targets had not been invented yet, while stumps were pretty much all over the place. Even if foam animal targets had been available, there is no way the better-halves of that era would have allowed you to fill the yard with them. Mostly because they knew this would lead to the arrowing of a garden gnome or pink flamingo as well.

Even in these days of wonderful, almost anatomically correct, foam game animal targets, I still prefer stump shooting. To me, it’s like the archer’s version of golf. It entails a nice walk and, if you do it alone, you can still get away with lying about your score.

Typically, however, you stump shoot with a friend. This means you walk through the fields and woods until one of you sees an arrow-friendly inanimate object that vaguely resembles a game animal if you really use your imagination. Then you point it out and you both shoot at it, with the closest arrow winning the round.

For instance, you and your buddy might be walking down a trail when he or she will point to a distant, punky, rotten log and say, “See that. It’s a moose.”

You will then nod and say, “That moose doesn’t stand a chance” or some other words of bravado.

This is almost always the time when some other person walks over the rise and hears two grownups carrying bows clearly mistaking what is a punky, black rotten log for a moose.

They will smile uncomfortably and say, “Sure it is. And, look, that fern is a unicorn!,”

Regardless, the idea is for the shooters to challenge each other with tricky targets at unknown ranges to simulate the kind of shots you might get in the field. For example, if you wanted to simulate the typical grouse shot, you might have the person you are stump shooting with, shoot an arrow at a leaf hanging directly behind a tree trunk.

Stump shooting is as simple as that, but it is good archery practice that can be done almost year-round. It teaches range estimation, short and long-distance shooting, shooting up and down slopes and what rocks look like from a distance as well as what they can do to arrows.

When all is said and done, stump shooting is an informal way to practice field archery in a pleasant and natural setting.

There are no papers, pens, and score sheets either. Nor are statistics or records kept throughout the year. In fact, I have never met a stump shooter who has kept a log.