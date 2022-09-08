Blondies, the perfect sweet treat for a crowd

Think of blondies as cousins to brownies. They are flavoured with brown sugar and studded with creamy white chocolate chips. Like brownies, blondies are typically made in a baking pan and cut into squares when cool. Baking them in a muffin tin dramatically cuts down the baking and cooling time — so you get blondies extra fast!
Blondie Bites
Servings
12Bites
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups all- purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup packed light brown sugar
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
Directions
- Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12- cup muffin tin with paper liners.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk brown sugar and melted butter until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
- Add flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently stir until just combined. Stir in white chocolate chips.
- Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each cup about halfway.
- Place muffin tin in oven. Bake blondies until golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes.
- Remove muffin tin from oven. Place muffin tin on a cooling rack and let blondies cool in muffin tin for 15 minutes.
- Remove blondies from muffin tin and transfer to a cooling rack. Let blondies cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.