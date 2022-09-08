 Blondies, the perfect sweet treat for a crowd
Blondies, the perfect sweet treat for a crowd

Observer Staff
September 2, 2022
1 minute read
Think of blondies as cousins to brownies. They are flavoured with brown sugar and studded with creamy white chocolate chips. Like brownies, blondies are typically made in a baking pan and cut into squares when cool. Baking them in a muffin tin dramatically cuts down the baking and cooling time — so you get blondies extra fast!

Blondie Bites
Blondie Bites

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

12

Bites

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all- purpose flour

  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar

  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

  • 1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12- cup muffin tin with paper liners.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
  • In a large bowl, whisk brown sugar and melted butter until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
  • Add flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently stir until just combined. Stir in white chocolate chips.
  • Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each cup about halfway.
  • Place muffin tin in oven. Bake blondies until golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes.
  • Remove muffin tin from oven. Place muffin tin on a cooling rack and let blondies cool in muffin tin for 15 minutes.
  • Remove blondies from muffin tin and transfer to a cooling rack. Let blondies cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

