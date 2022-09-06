The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday August 29th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY

Assistance was given to families researching Beilstein, Huck, Hummel, Olinski, Reinhart and Weiler.

BIRTHDAY CLUB

There are 91 people on the 80+ Birthday List.

CHURCH

We had one death in the parish. “Coffee Sunday’s” right after the 11 a.m. Mass continue to be well attended.

MEMBERSHIP

288 Member households include:180 emails We had a new Lifetime member and one annual renewal.

NEWSLETTER

Had gone out earlier in August.

PROGRAM

Plans have been finalized for Heritage Day on Sunday, Sept. 18. Mass at 11 a.m. Meeting at the Mary Grotto (on the Rectory lawn) at 12 noon – car cavalcade tour to the area shrines. Lunch at 1 p.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. There will be presentations along with a 50 / 50 Draw and Silent Auction. Tickets for the lunch will be $15. People will be asked to email maryhillroots@gmail.cm or contact any of the board members.

RESOURCE CENTRE

The Genealogical Library has now been inventoried and checked. Work will begin shortly in completing inventory in the chapel room. There are still the 2 closets upstairs and the trunk downstairs to be inventoried. The last item on the agenda will be the re-checking of all the inventories that were previously done to make sure nothing was missed.

The flowerbeds, bell cairn and Mary’s grotto continue to be maintained.

Work has been continued on the Veterans book with information received on Harold Herbert Reinhard and Andrew Weiler.

SCHOOL

The school flowerbeds continue to be maintained

WAYSIDE SHRINES

Are in good shape for Heritage Day