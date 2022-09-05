Monday September 5, 2022 Case # 1818

OFFENCE : Shooting Investigation DATE: August 23, 2022

LOCATION : Larch Street and Hickory Street, Kitchener, ON

WRPS’ Robbery Team Investigating Shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals in connection to a shooting in Waterloo.

On August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:25 a.m., police received reports that an individual had been shot in the area of Larch Street and Hickory Street.

The investigation is ongoing by members of WRPS’ Major Crime Unit. Investigators would like to identify and speak with the three individuals pictured below in connection to this.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

