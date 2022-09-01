Get the kids involved in making this easy snack

Nori is a mild-flavoured seaweed used in all sorts of Japanese dishes. But it doesn’t grow in flat, even rectangles! To make nori sheets moist, wavy, raw nori is cleaned, minced, pressed, and dried into flat, crisp sheets. To up the crispness and make our nori chips sturdier, we fold each sheet in half before baking, using water to stick the folded sheet together. Painting each nori sheet with toasted sesame oil adds even more chip-like crunch and helps the sesame seed mixture stick.

Note: The less-shiny, rough sides of nori sheets stick together better than the very shiny, smooth sides. Not sure which side is which? Run your hand lightly over the nori sheet to see if it feels rough or smooth.

Pin Print Garlic Sesame Nori Chips Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 2-4 servings Ingredients 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

4 (8-by-7 1/2-inch) sheets nori

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil Directions Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, combine sesame seeds, garlic powder, salt and cayenne (if using). Stir until well combined.

Place 1 nori sheet, shiny side down, on the counter. Use a pastry brush to paint the bottom half of the nori sheet with water (nori should be wet, but not soaked). Fold the top half toward you and press firmly to seal.

Paint the top of the folded nori sheet lightly with sesame oil. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon sesame seed mixture evenly over top.

Use kitchen shears to cut folded nori sheet in half crosswise (the short way) to make two squares.

Cut each square in half diagonally to make two triangles. Cut each triangle in half to make two smaller triangles. You should have eight small triangles. Repeat steps three through six with the remaining nori, water, oil and sesame seed mixture.

Transfer nori triangles, seasoned side up, to the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Place baking sheet in oven. Bake until chips are slightly shriveled and sesame seeds are golden, about 8 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the chips cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Serve.