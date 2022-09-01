Geisel, Harold Lavern
Surrounded by family in the early morning of Friday, August 26, 2022 in his 95th year, Harold passed peacefully as he wished, “going home to be with his Lord”. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy. Loved dearly by his three girls Judy Becht (Michael Phippen), Janet (Ian) Good, and Karen (Graeme) Horn. Dearly loved by his grandchildren Anne, Michelle, Brandon, Adam, Ashley, and Michael. Adored by great-grandchildren Ronney, Eric, Kate, Grace, Evan, Spencer, James, Nia, and Harper. Will be missed by his sister Dorothy. Predeceased by parents Walter and Louise Geisel, sister Ruth, and brother Ralph. Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, 1407 King St. N., St. Jacobs, at 2 p.m. with visiting an hour prior to service. Reception to follow the service. A private family interment will take place. Memorial donations to the Lions Club of Canada – St. Jacobs Chapter, or your charity of choice, would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.