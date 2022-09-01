 Brubacher, Martha
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Brubacher, Martha

Passed away into the presence of the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener, in her 90th year. Martha is now reunited with her beloved husband for more than 65 years, Sidney Brubacher (2021). Devoted mother of Jeff Brubacher of Toronto, Kevin and Lana Brubacher of Battle Ground, Wa., and Roxanne and Brad Walter of Elmira. Dear grandma of Laura (Aaron) Yoder, Daniel (Erielle) Brubacher, Derrek Walter, Jennifer Walter, and adoring great-grandma of Justin, Titus and Hadassah Yoder, Blake and Madison Walter. Sister of Erla Buehler, Willard (Grace) Buehler and Ken (Mary) Buehler. Sister-in-law of Sally (Wayne) Martin, Manny (Mary Ellen) Brubacher, Amzie (Doris) Brubacher, Peg (Rick) Bauman, Joan Brubacher, Marilyn Brubacher, Jan Brubacher, and Mary Ann Brubacher. Fondly remembered by Christine and Karen. Martha will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents William and Lavina (Bauman) Buehler, brother Mel Buehler, brothers and sisters-in-law Cleon (Mary) Brubacher, Cleason (Mabel) Brubacher, Aden Brubacher, Abner (Mary Irene) Brubacher, Edna (Ray) Bauman, and Hank (Elsie) Brubacher, and Sidney’s parents Menno and Sarah (Martin) Brubacher. Martha was a creative and industrious woman, well-known for her exceptional knitting, which she sold at the market for over 30 years. Later, she realized a long held dream of hers as the proprietor at Brubacher Yarns and Crafts, Elmira for 10 years. She was a member at Elmira Mennonite Church and loved Sunday cards with her dear friends. Above all, Martha adored her family and took great delight in her later years with her beloved great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., Elmira, with interment in the adjoining cemetery and reception at Dreisinger Funeral Home to follow. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Martha’s tribute page of the funeral home website. A special thank you to Jane, Vanessa and the care partner team for their dedication and compassionate care, and to Kelly and Theresa from Chartwell for always going the extra mile and making mom’s life a little easier. Donations to the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through the funeral home.

close

