Bless the lowly mosquito

Although most people do not think it, mosquitoes have their uses too. Call me a visionary, but I believe there will be a time when outdoors enthusiasts and rural property owners will learn to take more advantage of those uses.

For example, if I owned a nice chunk of property that I didn’t want people trespassing on, I would no longer think of placing “No trespassing” or “Private Property” signs around its perimeter. Too many people consider those things as merely suggestions.

No, ma’am, if I wanted to stop people from trespassing, I’d have a big sign at the road going in that said, “Welcome to the New Anemia Mosquito Refuge: Come on in, see what all the buzz is about!” I would also have signs on the highway directing people to it.

And, at the entrance, I would have brochures for the taking that told how the mosquitoes on the property are a unique species that are known to grow to the size of hummingbirds.

There would also be a sign on the property, that says, “Camp sites available: Make us an offer.”

But that is thinking big.

Mosquitoes have uses for the average outdoorsman and woman too. For instance, there is nothing better than adding the sentence, “The mosquitoes there are fierce.” to any story where you accidentally mention the location of your favourite hunting or fishing spot or the place where you routinely find morels in the spring.

And if you want to keep people out of your duck blind on opening day, there is nothing better than a “Caution: mosquitoes!” sign posted on every approach to it. The only way it can be made better, I suppose, is by scattering a few bleached bones along the way too.

I know what the fly anglers are thinking. Right now, you are probably saying that this is a little heavy-handed and over the top. After all, fly fishing is a sport of subtleties, polite regard, and understated elegance.

Well, the good news is subtle works here too. For instance, you don’t have to mention mosquitoes to anyone when protecting your favourite trout stream. Instead, when some other fly angler asks to come along, you just need to nod. Then when they ask what flies fish best there, you show them a box made for just such an occasion – filled with dozens of fly patterns that all imitate mosquitoes. Also, if you spatter a little red paint on the inside of the fly box and say, “Oh my goodness, I guess I forgot to clean off the blood!” and then blame your forgetfulness on the transfusion you got immediately after your last visit to the creek, you’ll probably not have to worry about the company for a while.

For me, there are few deterrents shy of announcing that “I like to fish in hip waders and nothing else” that work nearly so well.

And let’s not forget, mosquitoes also provide a ready-made excuse for slapping someone who catches that big trout you have been trying to fool all season.

The point I am making here is that mosquitoes don’t always have to be a negative thing. Sometimes, they can actually make time in the outdoors better, or at least more satisfying. And that takes a bit of the sting out of it.