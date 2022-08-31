Verwey, Gerrit

Gerrit “Gerry” Willem Verwey passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the age of 78. Born in the Netherlands on January 27, 1944 he was the second youngest of nine children. In 1948 he, his parents and siblings immigrated to Canada. Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sheila Alexander Verwey, two sons Christopher (Heather) and Jeffrey (Julie), his daughter, Lindsay (Thomas) Chester, and six grandchildren, Sydney and Haley Verwey, Micah Verwey (Lukas Wormald) and Zachery Verwey, and Annabelle and Evelynne Chester. Also survived by sisters Nellie Day, Wilma (John) Irvin, Jane Hammer, and brother Bill (Sharon); sister-in-law Myrna Verwey(Altti Lehtonen), brothers-in-law Russ (Louise) Alexander, Ron (Lorrie) Alexander, Barry (Susan) Alexander; sisters-in-law Brenda Scott, Helen (David) Colvin, and Maxine (Werner) Schmidt, as well as many nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Gerrit and Jaantje (Dekkers) Verwey, two brothers Gerard and Peter, two sisters Greta Merrifield and Jacoba Mueller, brothers-in-law Cor Poelgeest, Raymond Merrifield, Keith Day, Bill Hammer and Stan Mueller, sister-in-law Marjorie (Gerard) Verwey, nephews Ronald Verwey, Ed Irvin and Peter O’Krafka, and his parents-in-law Ivan and Ellen (Robinson) Alexander. Gerry worked as a mechanic for many years and retired from E & E Seegmiller at the end of 2007. Gerry was a car enthusiast, especially Chryslers, and over the years restored many vehicles. After his retirement he enjoyed restoring antique construction toys. Some of these toys have been donated to the Wellington County Museum. Gerry was a talented man who could renovate his homes, restore cars, and could create anything that his wife and children asked of him. Gerry bravely battled cancer for a number of years. Many thanks to Dr. Dixon, Dr. Hubay, Dr. Keleher and Dr. Egerdie, and Shelley, nurse Jane and PSW Ruth for their excellent care. At Gerry’s request cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be at a later date. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Elmira Legion, 11 First St E., Elmira, from 2-3 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life from 3-5 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Gerry are asked to consider the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, Kitchener. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.