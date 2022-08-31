Kuehl, Vivian Ada (nee Lee)
July 20, 1928 – August 29, 2022
Vivian passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place in Elmira at the age of 94.
Predeceased by her parents Alfred (1960) and Ada Lee (nee Burnham) (1982), son Wayne Kuehl (1976) and husband Wilbert Kuehl (2014). Survived by her brother Ralph Lee, sisters-in-law Mary Jean Lee and Margaret (late Howard) Kuehl, son Scott (Elizabeth) Kuehl, grandsons Parry and Sean and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Barnswallow Place care community members at the Pheasant Run wing in Elmira.
Vivian’s family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Donations in her honour may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society (cards available at the funeral home).
Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Vivian’s memorial.