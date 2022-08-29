 WRPS' Robbery Team Investigating Shooting in Kitchener
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS’ Robbery Team Investigating Shooting in Kitchener

byObserver Staff
August 25, 2022
Monday August 29, 2022                             Case # 1817              

OFFENCE:  Shooting Investigation           DATE:   August 23, 2022

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on August 23, 2022, in Kitchener.

Police responded to the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South at approximately 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured male. Upon arrival, police located a male with a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police determined that the victim was shot in the leg when he met another male at approximately 5:40 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a thin build.

This is believed to be a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Team.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

