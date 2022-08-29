WRPS’ Robbery Team Investigating Shooting in Kitchener

Monday August 29, 2022 Case # 1817

OFFENCE : Shooting Investigation DATE: August 23, 2022

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on August 23, 2022, in Kitchener.

Police responded to the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South at approximately 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured male. Upon arrival, police located a male with a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police determined that the victim was shot in the leg when he met another male at approximately 5:40 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a thin build.

This is believed to be a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Team.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

