Police investigating fraud connected to online lumber purchases

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate reports of fraud involving lumber purchases using online buy and sell websites.

Between October and December 2021, the suspects obtained lumber and building materials using fraudulently obtained credit accounts. In one case, the suspect impersonated a lumber store manager and sold the lumber for cash using Kijiji.

The suspects are unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have similarly purchased lumber and building materials during this time is encouraged to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit – Commercial Fraud at 519-570-9777 extension 6365 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Waterloo Regional Police are reminding the public to be suspicious of cash deals with steep discounts and only to purchase building materials from legitimate sellers, including retail stores.

AUGUST 16

1:19 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a collision on Wellington Road 86 in the Township of Perth East. No injuries were reported, but a 42-year-old resident of Rockwood was charged with ‘fail to yield from driveway.’ The accused was issued a provincial notice for the offence.

AUGUST 18

9:19 AM | Waterloo Regional Police and Woolwich firefighters were called to the Region of Waterloo International Airport after the pilot of a plane radioed to the tower that it was having issues with its landing gear. Police responded to block roads until the plane was landed safety. There were no physical injuries reported.

11:57 AM | Police responded to a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Gingerich Road and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling south on Sandhills Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle travelling west on Gingerich Road. The vehicles then collided. There were no reported physical injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old London man was charged with ‘fail to yield traffic on through highway.’

AUGUST 19

5:50 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in the area of William Hastings line and Chalmers Forrest Road in Wellesley Township Through investigation, police determined that the driver lost control and veered off the roadway, striking a tree and rolling the vehicle. The driver suffered minor physical injuries. As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with careless driving.