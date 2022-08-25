Frittering at the edges while missing the mark on what’s important

Few would take issue with the creation of a new trailway – take the regional government’s ‘market trail’ that was officially opened last week, for instance. They might balk, however, at the almost $3 million price tag – and growing – associated with the 1.5-kilometre link between the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market and the Northfield Drive area of Waterloo.

In a related move, the Region of Waterloo also approved the latest iteration of its official plan – ostensibly the overarching growth strategy, but subject to frequent changes and legal challenges – that focuses on reducing sprawl and promoting what it calls active transportation (walking, cycling) and public transit.

Not coincidentally, it touts projects such as the market trail as promoting active transportation. That’s true … in theory. For the most part, trails and bike lanes are recreation, not transportation. And the numbers are fairly inconsequential.

We go for a walk. Or go for a bike ride. It’s not about getting around under our own steam rather than getting behind the wheel. Getting from A to B is what the car is for.

Walking and cycling are much more ideal ways of getting around from an environmental standpoint. They also have the bonus of providing us with more exercise. In Woolwich Township, the many trails encourage people to hike recreationally. Pathways and connections to larger trail networks are increasingly common in subdivisions. It is indeed easy to get out and go for a walk in a comfortable and safe setting.

That kind of infrastructure does make the area more walkable, and providing it is relatively easy. Where things get trickier is when it comes to seeing walking or cycling as an alternative to driving. We are hooked on the automobile. Getting us to give them up is going to take a lot more work than simply improving the trail system.

Advocates for on-road bike lanes argue that adding to the inventory would get more people out using them, pointing to surveys that show safety concerns are why people don’t cycle more often. Of course, the real reasons why we don’t cycle more often are similar to why we don’t walk more often, exercise regularly, eat healthier foods and spend less time in front of a video screen of some sort: we don’t want to. But few of us will come out and say that, making endless excuses to ourselves. We’re certainly going to answer questions in a way that puts our sedentary lifestyles in the best light.

So, where cycling is concerned, it’s safety and lack of bike lanes/trails that keep us out of the saddle, rather than copping to things we don’t even want to admit to ourselves.

Responsible governance would preclude making policy decisions based on wishful thinking, but …

Still, more walking would be a good idea. It’s an easy, no-cost form of exercise. Better still if we could or would incorporate it into the transportation portion of our days, but that’s still not possible for most of us … at least when we’re not in weekend mode or on vacation.

For decades now, we’ve had a model of suburban sprawl – low-density living that relies on roads to connect our homes to shops and workplaces. In the region, it’s pretty difficult to get around without a car. The transit system is not particularly well used – an epic understatement – especially outside of the main transit corridors, which means pretty much the bulk of the area. The townships are beyond the pale.

As for transit, it’s fast and convenient – and sometimes even inexpensive – in other parts of the world. Why not here? Never mind the geographical distances, car culture and premium placed on our time … we’ll plow ahead in a small, makeshift way, spending much in return for little.

Still, the region is pressing forward with its ill-considered transit and active transportation schemes.

More highrise buildings are being erected.

Tens of millions are being poured into downtown redevelopment.

This is all driven by an optimism that these moves will bring change. Positive change, as opposed to what’s happened generally.

Hopefully, that is the case. Happening, walkable, livable cities would be ideal.

All of this is predicated on ever-more growth, despite the fact constant growth – the Ponzi scheme that is our economy – is not sustainable. It also depends on separating taxpayers from even more of their money, despite spending that outstrips economic growth (there’s that word again) and people’s incomes. Most troubling, it depends on people changing their behaviours in large enough numbers to make any of it work.

The ideal of so-called compact communities puts me in mind of Europe, where densities are higher and people live within an easy walk or bike ride of most of the amenities of daily living. Because most communities developed before the advent of the automobile, they’re very much people-centric as opposed to the car-centered towns and cities of North America.

People actually do walk and cycle as a means of transportation, not just recreation. Public transit is convenient and well used. In short, the antithesis of how we do things here. Living there, you can quite easily do without a car.

Of course, vehicles are more expensive, gas prices astronomical and parking spaces limited, putting a real damper on the kind of automobile enthusiasm seen in North America.

Still, when I picture the kind of community, I see the old towns of Dublin or Paris or Munich: striking architecture, walled courtyards, terrace gardens, narrow winding streets, local shops offering fresh-baked bread, quaint cafés and small walk-up office buildings with brass plates announcing the names of doctors, lawyers and architects.

Trouble is, that ideal isn’t likely to translate here, the land of vinyl siding, asphalt and big-box retail.

In all the talk of more human-scale communities, there’s no mention of aesthetics. For me, that’s the make-it-or-break-it part of the equation: our ugly built environments foster neither pride of place nor a desire to be out on foot, interacting with the place where we live something to enjoy in its own right. It’s going to take a monumental effort at creating something better to get us out of the suburban model: Shifting from our box of a house to our box of a car to the box where we shop and the box where we work. The insides may be nice and comfortable, as we shut out the world and the others who happen to live in the same town, but the shared spaces are not conducive to creating the kind of community envisioned by proponents of a livable city.

None of that is addressed in anything the region or lower-tier municipalities is doing, badly or otherwise.