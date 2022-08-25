Councillor’s comments underscore ongoing issues

Woolwich Coun. Murray Martin is about to learn firsthand what it feels like to be Les Armstrong, the Wilmot mayor who got into trouble galore two years ago after passing along a “White Lives Matter” social media message.

Martin brought the heat upon himself – and council itself – when he made inflammatory remarks in response to a request for a rainbow crosswalk in the township to support the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Prefacing comments about a “lifestyle” that’s “not correct” with assertions that he’s not judgmental didn’t provide cover during the meeting, when some of the other councillors disavowed his remarks, and it’s certainly not holding up to public scrutiny. His comments were almost immediately social-media fodder.

Along with protests about homophobia, the comments also touched on Martin’s bridging what’s supposed to be a separation of church and state, especially among elected officials.

One may be entitled to personal views, whether about religion or homosexuality, but they’re not supposed to be part of a public policy discussion. That’s true over something that should be relatively benign – a crosswalk – in today’s climate.

The township has already gone ahead with flying a rainbow flag during Pride month in June. The timing of this objection is somewhat confusing in that light.

It’s not Martin’s first brush with controversy. Last year, the Ward 3 councillor was the subject of an investigation by the township’s integrity commissioner, who recommended council censure Martin for violating the township’s code of conduct in relation to a gravel pit proposed for the Maryhill area.

An investigation was launched when two complaints were filed following a July 13, 2021 committee meeting chaired by Martin at which the Capital Paving application was discussed.

The recommendations were put aside by most councillors.

Martin’s comments this week have a few people contemplating another round of complaints. Under the province’s Municipal Act, however, no new complaints can be brought to the integrity commissioner in the run-up to the municipal elections on October 24. That may not preclude other avenues for filing complaints.

Furthermore, Martin is seeking re-election, where the comments may become an issue.

Certainly the public is more acutely aware of efforts to eradicate homophobia, part of a larger awareness of the long fight by 2SLGBTQI+ community for what are fundamental human rights and freedoms.

Those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, Two-Spirit, or non-binary continue to experience significant disparities – including negative mental health impacts, unemployment, homelessness, harassment, and bullying – and they are often victims of violence simply for being themselves.

That was the rationale for the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington’s request for the creation of a “progress rainbow crosswalk” in Elmira.

The organization notes 2SLGBTQI+ people face higher risks for some mental health issues due to the effects of discrimination and the social determinants of health.

“Additional factors that may impact mental health and well-being for 2SLGBTQI+ people include the process of “coming out” (sharing one’s 2SLGBTQI+ identity with others), gender transition, internalized oppression, isolation and alienation and loss of family or social supports. Alongside homophobia or transphobia, 2SLGBTQI+ people may also experience other forms of marginalization – such as racism, sexism, poverty or other factors – that negatively impact on mental health,” the CMHA said in its request to council.

A rainbow sidewalk would be a “visual representation to members of vulnerable populations that let them know they are in a safe, welcoming space.” Monday night’s council meeting contained words that weren’t welcoming, underscoring the very issue.