Council comments come under fire

Murray Martin

A request to be inclusive quickly got divisive at a Woolwich council meeting Monday night, provoking some heated comments and generating an ongoing controversy.

The discussion was prompted by a letter from the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington about the creation of a “progress rainbow crosswalk” for the town of Elmira in support of the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Comments from Coun. Murray Martin taking issue with the use of the rainbow symbol on religious grounds immediately shifted the tenor of the meeting.

“I’m not in favour of it. It’s not in keeping with the values of this community. They can send this letter right back where it came from,” Martin said of the CMHA’s request.

“The issue I have , it’s not about the lifestyle, it’s using the rainbow itself. Where did the first rainbow come from? Everybody should know. It came after the big flood – Noah and the ark. And God made a covenant with his people that he would not destroy the world again with a flood, and he gave them the rainbow.

“So now we use that and we trash it to promote a lifestyle that is not correct.”

Martin was briefly interrupted by Mayor Sandy Shantz, but was allowed to continue.

“I’m just telling you that I do not think that it is proper. I did not say anything about the lifestyle,” he said.

“They can use anything else to promote what they want, but not something that was a gift to us from God.”

Coun. Scott McMillan immediately took issue with Martin’s comments.

“We can’t allow statements to stand where we’re calling people improper for who they are. It’s not a lifestyle, it’s who they are. It’s their identity,” said McMillan, adding that the matter should be referred to staff to find a suitable location for such a crosswalk.

“I think it would be a wonderful sign of support that this is precisely the values of our community, and we are a loving place, a welcoming place.”

That call was backed by Coun. Fred Redekop, a Mennonite pastor.

“I think we are a very diverse community, and we want to be open to all aspects of people within the township.”

Coun. Patrick Merlihan also voiced disapproval of Martin’s comments.

“I’m not shocked that those statements were made, but that was really offensive to me,” he said.

“Our community, our values are inclusive. They should be – maybe not for everybody – but that’s what the goal should be.”

Mayor Sandy Shantz noted that Martin had prefaced his comments by saying he doesn’t judge the lifestyle of those in the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

“For that reason, I let him carry on with his own understanding from his own perspective. We all are different and are all coming at it from different points of view,” she said.

“While I disagree with the way it sounded, I also respect his right to share his opinions.”

Carrying on from there, Martin said he prefaced his comments to be clear about his intentions.

“It wasn’t about people. It wasn’t about a lifestyle,” he said, stressing the use of the rainbow symbol was his concern.

“I don’t need anyone to apologize on my behalf or to apologize to anyone else. I have the right to my opinion. It wasn’t offensive what I said, and there’s very little to argue.”

By the following afternoon, however, Shantz was apologizing for letting Martin go on.

“Upon reflection I apologize and regret not stopping the comments from Councillor Martin pertaining to the rainbow crosswalk. Woolwich prides itself on being a forward-thinking inclusive township who invites and welcomes residents including those from the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” she said in a released statement.

“I have listened to the comments received from the community and I have taken time to speak and apologize to those who have been harmed by these comments. Again, I apologize and regret my actions from last night and want to reassure our community that we are a safe, diverse, inclusive, accepting and welcoming community.”