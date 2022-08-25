Candidates now in place for October’s municipal election

The nominations period having closed August 19, the slate of candidates is set in Woolwich and Wellesley, though not every ward will be contested in the October 24 municipal election.

In Woolwich, there’s a race for mayor, with incumbent Sandy Shantz and current Ward 1 Coun. Patrick Merlihan on the ballot. In Ward 1, there are four candidates – Cheryle Baker, Evan Burgess, Nathan Cadeau and Dan Holt – vying for the two seats available. In Ward 2, the contest is between incumbent Fred Redekop and Eric Schwindt, while Ward 3 has four people – Paul Bolger, Bonnie Bryant, Kayla Grant and incumbent Murray Martin – hoping to claim the two seats up for grabs.

In Wellesley, incumbent Joe Nowak was the only one to file for the job, with acclamations lined up for incumbent Ward 1 Coun. Shelley Wagner and Ward 2 newcomer Lori Sebben. There are races in Ward 3 – Derek Brick and Mary Lichty – and Ward 4, where newcomers Robert Caskanette and Claude Hergott join the fray.

A number of incumbents chose not to run this time around. In Woolwich, Ward 1 Coun. Scott McMillan and Ward 3 Coun. Larry Shantz are stepping down when this terms ends. In Wellesley, it’s Ward 2 Coun. Herb Neher, Ward 3 Coun. Peter van der Maas and Ward 4 Coun. Carl Smit.

At the regional level, incumbent Chair Karen Redman is running against Brendon John Da Costa and Narine Dat Sookram.