 Getter even more flavour out of a piece of sirloin
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
byChef Duff
August 17, 2022
1 minute read
The word “sirloin” itself has a mysticism about it with the thought that the “sir” was actually a reference to great royalty!

Although when this steak is prepared properly, it certainly can have a regal appeal, the “sir” is actually derived from the French “sur” as in “above the loin.”

In comparison to the striploin or tenderloin, the sirloin is the lesser of the three from a tenderness point of view, but has the most robust flavour.

You can often get an obscenely large chunk of sirloin, way too big for one person, which is what I recommend for this recipe.

The idea is to apply the rub generously, allow to settle in and then cook on BBQ at very high heat to seal and colour the outsides, then turn it down low and allow it to roast slowly like you were preparing a roast beef.

Remove from  the grill, one level before your desired doneness (i.e. remove at medium rare for a perfect medium steak).

Allow it to rest for a good five minutes before serving and it will continue to cook while sitting there.

Slice into thin pieces and serve. It will melt in your mouth and the cinnamon rub gives is a unique flavour that’s both spicy and robust!

Sirloin Steak with Cinnamon Spice Rub and Leek Straws
Sirloin Steak with Cinnamon Spice Rub and Leek Straws

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

2

servings

Ingredients

  • 2-1/2 lb sirloin

  • 2 Tbsp. cooking oil

  • 1/2 cup cinnamon

  • 1 oz kosher salt

  • 1/2 oz white pepper

  • 1/4 tsp. nutmeg

  • 1 tsp. cayenne

  • 1 tsp. allspice

  • 1 bunch leeks

Directions

  • Rub oil all over meat and dredge with spice mixture.
  • Sear in cast iron pan on high heat or BBQ at full blast until well coloured on both sides.
  • Roast in 300F oven/BBQ until desired doneness – about 10 minutes for medium.
  • Allow to rest for at least 5-10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile wash and slice leeks into “julienne” strips
  • Drain and fry in hot oil until crispy.
  • Slice meat across grain and top with leeks.
  • Enjoy.

Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.



