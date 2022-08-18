Breach of board data part of a larger issue of digital privacy

Information about students, as well as past and current employees, was accessed last month during a breach of the Waterloo Region District School Board’s computer system, with the organization making the incident public just last week.

The board says it has since recovered the data, and has launched an investigation.

It’s just another example of both privacy concerns and the risks of having so much information available electronically, ostensibly private or otherwise. The board incident was an illegal invasion of privacy, though the larger problem is our willingness to forego such concerns.

From your Facebook profile to your pharmacy, you dole out a whole pile of private information, often on par with what the government forces from you. As study after study has found, there’s little reason to trust any of them to keep your privacy intact.

Even in cases where there are assurances – privacy statements and policies – real protection of your data may be lacking. Government privacy agencies say it is not enough for organizations to have a privacy policy in place: they must take steps on an ongoing basis to make sure it is reflected in every aspect of their operations. There’s been little in the way of concrete action, however.

Increasingly, we’re laying ourselves bare to the world.

Facebook and other internet sites exist to harvest information, sell it to advertisers and target you with personalized ads. Tracking is the norm, as is collecting as many details as possible of what each of us does online. There’s nothing neutral about most of it: this is not just a sociology study, though, of course, it’s that too.

Leaving aside the issue of why exactly people feel compelled to post the up-to-the-second minutia of their lives, there’s a danger of what you post being used against you.

Much of what we’re compelled to provide and that which we willingly do sets the stage for a massive invasion of privacy, which is why we need ever-stricter laws to protect us against the downside.

In the bigger picture, the Internet’s increasing presence in our lives means we have to set up rules that prevents abuse of technology that can track our every movement online. The marketing purposes behind much of what’s done today is a poor reason to allow it. The prospect of far more sinister motives means action is needed in short order. Privacy advocates recognize that fact, which is why they react so quickly to government efforts to undermine your personal liberties, including efforts to give police sweeping access to information.

As we’ve seen from other databases of information, if someone is collecting it – government or business – sooner or later it will be accidently released or hacked. The same portals that allow police, unsupervised, to snoop and spy on your online data will most certainly be accessed by others. Just think about all of your online activities – every email message, surfing history and web searches – posted on the equivalent of WikiLeaks for all to see.

There’s literally a network of companies taking, buying and selling the most intimate details of our lives. They spy on our physical and mental health, our shopping lists, our friend networks, and where we go each hour. This is done largely without our consent, or with the flimsy clearance of the end-user agreements we routinely just click on quickly as part of each new app, for instance.

In the case of the school board data breach, there were no such issues at play – consent was not part of the equation. Instead, the focus is on how the data were left accessible, albeit illegally. Still, the incident underscores the dangers of our digitized, connected world.

What we choose to reveal is often bad enough without others trying to make it worse.