Fire on 4th Line of Mapleton Township

Firefighters from Floradale were the first on scene at a farm on the 4th Line of Mapleton Township Aug. 15, where the blaze totally destroyed a barn. Crews from Elmira, St. Jacobs and Linwood were also called in, joined by Mapleton firefighters. Mapleton fire chief Rick Richardson said 49 cows and four horses perished. The cause was attributed to a straw cutter being used inside the structure.
