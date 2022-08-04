Police partners with community organizations to bring awareness to sexual

Waterloo Regional Police Service, in conjunction with community agencies, launched a new campaign aimed at helping to bring awareness to support programs and services for survivors of sexual assault.

The campaign, called Help is Here, highlights the supports and resources available to sexual violence survivors in Waterloo Region. The goal is to wrap survivors in community care, while also educating the community on sexual violence and how to help prevent it, police said in a release.

The campaign brings together partners from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, Sexual Assault Support Centre, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre of Waterloo Region, Family and Children Services, and Victim Services of Waterloo Region.

Police laid 277 charges related to sexual assault in 2021.

“Sexual assault can happen to anyone. We hope this campaign will raise awareness about what it is, how to report it, and how to find help,” said John Goodman, acting Chief of Police. “Together with our partners, we hope we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by sexual violence.”

For those who’ve been impacted by sexual violence, or know someone who has, more information can be found online at www.HelpIsHereWR.ca.

JULY 26

7:37 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shoplifting incident at a store in the area of Farmers Market Road south of St. Jacobs where staff saw a suspect select several items throughout the store and exit without paying. The same individual is believed to have done this on two other separate occasions. The suspect has been described as a white male, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, bald, and was last seen wearing black basketball jersey, grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a blue medical mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JULY 28

8:00 PM | A boat operator was charged with impaired and weapon-related offences after Wellington County OPP responded to a complaint of gunshots coming from a private property on Conestogo Lake. A as a result of the police investigation, a 43-year-old of Mapleton Township man was charged with ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘failure or refusal to comply with demand,’ ‘careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,’ ‘possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose’ and ‘discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph at a later date.

10:12 PM | Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Floradale Road and Listowel Road in Woolwich Township. Through investigation, police determined that the driver was travelling south on Floradale Road when they failed to stop for the stop sign and drove off the roadway, striking a hydro pole. There were no physical injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old Elmira male was charged with ‘disobey stop sign – fail to stop.’

JULY 30

10:30 AM | A 39-year-old Woolwich man faces multiple charges after Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a male wanted on two outstanding warrants in Kitchener. Members of the Direct Action Response Team observed a male wanted on a warrant in the area of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard. The male entered a room at a motel, and members of the Emergency Response Team assisted with containment. Shortly after, the male exited the motel room and was arrested. Police seized ammunition found on the male after his arrest. The man was charged in relation to the two outstanding warrants, and for ‘possession of stolen goods under $5,000,’ ‘possession of stolen goods over $5,000,’ ‘break and enter – commit indictable offence’ and ‘possession of ammunition contrary to order.’

JULY 31

4:45 PM | One person was seriously injured in single-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 7. Wellington County OPP and other emergency crews responded to Wellington Road 7, Mapleton Township. where two occupants were located in the vehicle. One was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and the second occupant was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Wellington County Road 7 will be closed for several hours between Wellington Road 11 and Sideroad 16 for the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

8:01 PM | Emergency services responded to the area of Killdeer Road and Bluejay Road in Elmira for reports of a residential fire. Township firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined but continues to be investigated by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.