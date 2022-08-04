 A quick and easy one-pan meal is a must on a busy weeknight
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

A quick and easy one-pan meal is a must on a busy weeknight

byObserver Staff
July 28, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

When you don’t have a lot of time and don’t want to make a big mess, this sheet pan dish is for you. Who doesn’t love a quick meal and easy cleanup?

Sheet Pan Barbecue Chicken with Broccoli
Pin
Print

Sheet Pan Barbecue Chicken with Broccoli

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

4

servings

When you don’t have a lot of time and don’t want to make a big mess, this sheet pan dish is for you. Who doesn’t love a quick meal and easy cleanup?

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil spray

  • 4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

  • 1/4 cup barbecue sauce

  • 1 pound broccoli florets (6 cups)

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray lightly with vegetable oil spray.
  • Use paper towels to pat chicken dry. Place chicken in center of baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Brush chicken evenly with barbecue sauce.
  • Place broccoli in a bowl. Break any large florets into small pieces. Add oil and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and toss with your hands until broccoli is coated with oil. Arrange broccoli around chicken on the baking sheet.
  • Bake until chicken registers 165 degrees, 12 to 14 minutes. Place baking sheet on cooling rack and serve.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0