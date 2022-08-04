A quick and easy one-pan meal is a must on a busy weeknight

When you don’t have a lot of time and don’t want to make a big mess, this sheet pan dish is for you. Who doesn’t love a quick meal and easy cleanup?
Sheet Pan Barbecue Chicken with Broccoli
Servings
4servings
Ingredients
Vegetable oil spray
4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1 pound broccoli florets (6 cups)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
- Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray lightly with vegetable oil spray.
- Use paper towels to pat chicken dry. Place chicken in center of baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Brush chicken evenly with barbecue sauce.
- Place broccoli in a bowl. Break any large florets into small pieces. Add oil and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and toss with your hands until broccoli is coated with oil. Arrange broccoli around chicken on the baking sheet.
- Bake until chicken registers 165 degrees, 12 to 14 minutes. Place baking sheet on cooling rack and serve.