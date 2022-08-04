A good reason to fire up the BBQ

I was teaching a BBQ class outdoors the other day and I had a customer criticize me for not holding a beer in one hand whilst grilling with the other, saying that it was mandatory.

I don’t completely disagree with him, however being at work makes this idea more problematic, and even though I’m the boss, it would be awkward to fire myself!

That being said one of the current food trends is of course the Korean BBQ.

“Bulgogi” is a word that literally means “fire-meat”

The word fire is not to necessarily imply that the recipe should be spicy but more so that it should be cooked over a fire or grilled. This is a tradition that started off as a “street-meat” in Korea that has now evolved into finer restaurants.

I like to put a few chili peppers in the marinade more so for flavour than for actual heat, as this dish can be quite flavourful!

I like to make the marinade in a separate bowl, pour some over the raw meat but also reserve some that has not been contaminated so that I can use some on the veggies and also to finish the cooked product. Fire away!

Pin Print “Bulgogi-Fire Steak” Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings Ingredients For the steak:

2 lb top sirloin

1/2 cup sesame oil

1/8 cup soy sauce

1/8 cup oyster sauce

Half a lime

1 garlic clove, ginger, sugar, 5 spice, chilis, cilantro

For the veg:

2 red peppers

1/2 lb shiitake mushroom

1 bunch scallions Directions Combine all ingredients for marinade and let steak soak for a couple of hours.

Grill steak on hot grill or BBQ until desired doneness, remove and allow to rest for a minute.

Brush veg with marinade and sear on grill afterwards.

Slice steak into pieces and arrange over top of rice or Asian style noodles.

Place grilled vegetables over top.

Enjoy.