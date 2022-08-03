 Martin, Willard
Martin, Willard

byCassandra Merlihan
August 3, 2022
Martin, Willard

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022 in his 72nd year. Brother of Erma, Alice and Aleda Martin, all of 924 Arthur St. S., Elmira, Vernon and Louisa Martin of RR 2, Elmira, and Lorene Gingrich of RR 2, Drayton. Also missed by nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Enoch and Minerva (Bauman) Martin and brother-in-law Melvin Gingrich. Visitation took place on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 2-4:30 and 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the home of Vernon Martin, 1903 Scotch Line Rd. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the home of Vernon Martin, then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

