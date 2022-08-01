Police investigating after report of robbery

Monday August 1, 2022 Case # 1816

OFFENCE : Robbery DATE: July 28, 2022

LOCATION : King Street North and Weber Street North, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving a report of a robbery at a business in the area of King Street North and Weber Street North in Waterloo.

On July 28, 2022, at approximately 1:05 a.m., police were called to a business after receiving a report of a male entering a store and selecting merchandise without paying.

When the male was confronted by staff, he brandished a knife. The male then fled the area.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a white male with a slim build, approximately six feet tall, and was last observed wearing a hoodie, a black baseball hat, a white sweater, black pants, grey shoes and a black mask.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL