 Police investigating after report of robbery
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Police investigating after report of robbery

byObserver Staff
July 29, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Monday August 1, 2022                           Case # 1816              

OFFENCE:  Robbery                                  DATE:   July 28, 2022

LOCATION:   King Street North and Weber Street North, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving a report of a robbery at a business in the area of King Street North and Weber Street North in Waterloo.

On July 28, 2022, at approximately 1:05 a.m., police were called to a business after receiving a report of a male entering a store and selecting merchandise without paying. 

When the male was confronted by staff, he brandished a knife. The male then fled the area. 

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident. 

The suspect was described as a white male with a slim build, approximately six feet tall, and was last observed wearing a hoodie, a black baseball hat, a white sweater, black pants, grey shoes and a black mask. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff



Related Posts
Read the full story

WRPS continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener. 

Monday July 18, 2022                                   Case # 1815               OFFENCE:  Disturbance                           DATE:   July 11, 2022…
July 15, 2022
Read the full story

WRPS Investigating Two Shooting Incidents in Kitchener

Monday June 20, 2022                                       Case # 1812               OFFENCE:  Offensive Weapons                        DATE:   June 16,…
June 17, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0