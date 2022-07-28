Metzger, Mary
March 21, 1935 – July 27, 2022
Peacefully on July 27, 2022 at her home, Mary Metzger of RR 1, Wallenstein, at the age of 87 years. Wife of Isaac Metzger. Mother of Wayne and Naomi Metzger of RR 2, Dobbinton, Eldon and Karen Metzger of RR 1, Gowanstown, Vera and Edgar Wideman of RR 1, Wallenstein, Pauline and John Bowman of RR 3, Listowel, Mary and Phares Martin of RR 3, Listowel, Miriam and Abner Brubacher of RR 1, Wallenstein, Isaac and Ruth Metzger of RR 1, Wallenstein. Survived by 56 grandchildren and 26 great- grandchildren. Sister of Delila Bowman, Almeda and Alvin Weber. Predeceased by her parents Urias and Hannah (Martin) Bauman, daughter Martha in infancy; one granddaughter, one grandson, one great-grandson; siblings Josiah in infancy, Tilman (Minerva) Bauman, Luida (Urias) Metzger, Lucinda (Elam) Brubacher, Cleason (Leona) Bauman and brother-in-law Clayton Bowman. Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the family home, 4598 Lavery Rd, RR 1, Wallenstein. Family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the home, then to Peel Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.