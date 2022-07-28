 Lost cane finds its way home to owner
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Lost cane finds its way home to owner

byObserver Staff
July 28, 2022
1 minute read
Peggy Nitsche with Armand Schaefer, who found the handmade cane belonging to her father, John A. Weber. [Leah Gerber]
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Peggy Nitsche [Leah Gerber]

When Peggy Nitsche got the call that the cane belonging to her father, John A. Weber, was found, she was in line for a pastry at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market.

“People around thought I had won the lottery,” she said.

The cane was found by Armand Schaefer, who was driving on New Jerusalem Road last Saturday when he saw it. He said he drove by it at first, and then wondered, “what the hell is that?” and went back. When he found the ornately carved cane, he thought, “holy mackerel!”

“I could get a lot of money at a flea market for that,” he said.

He said he kept the cane in the trunk of his car. Then on Tuesday he was in the Elmira Deli and Donuts, and read the article in The Observer about the family looking for the cane he found. He called the family, and Nitsche went and picked it up.

“Everybody needs to be reminded that miracles can happen,” said Nitsche.

Armand Schaefer, who found the handmade cane [Leah Gerber]
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff



Related Posts
Read the full story

Heritage locomotive restoration funding

The Waterloo Central Railway’s retrofit of a nearly 100-year-old train recently got a huge boost. Pfaff Mechanical Insulation…
July 28, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0