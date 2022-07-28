If you've never cooked tofu before, now is the perfect time to give it

Whether you’re looking for a vegetarian option or simply want to make a healthy meal, this dish is a winner. And it’s easy to make if you follow these tips:

To make trimming green beans quick and easy, line up several green beans in a cutting board and cut off tough ends. Do the same thing on the other side of the beans.

Crush garlic with the bottom of a measuring cup to help loosen papery skin. Place one hand on the handle of a chef’s knife and rest the fingers of your other hand on top of the blade. Use a rocking motion, pivoting the knife as you chop garlic repeatedly to cut it into very small pieces.

Pin Print Stir-Fried Tofu with Green Beans Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings Ingredients 14 ounces extra- firm tofu

1 cup vegetable broth

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons plus 1/3 cup cornstarch, measured separately

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, measured separately

1 pound green beans, ends trimmed

2 scallions, sliced thin

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger Directions Cut tofu into 3/4- inch cubes. Line a rimmed baking sheet with three layers of paper towels. Spread tofu cubes on the baking sheet and let drain for 20 minutes.

While tofu drains, in a medium bowl, whisk together broth, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, and the sesame oil.

Gently pat tofu dry with more paper towels. Transfer to a second medium bowl. Add remaining 1/3 cup cornstarch to bowl. Use rubber spatula to gently stir tofu to coat until there is no dry cornstarch remaining.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Carefully add tofu to pan and spread it into an even layer. Cook, stirring often, until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Turn off heat. Transfer tofu to a large plate lined with paper towels.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and green beans to skillet and return to medium heat. Cover and cook until green beans are bright green, about 3 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until green beans are spotty brown all over, about 3 minutes.

Carefully add tofu, scallions, garlic, and ginger to skillet. Whisk broth mixture to recombine, then pour into skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened, about 1 minute. Serve.