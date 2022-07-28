 Historical Society
Historical Society

byDiane Strickler
July 28, 2022
2 minute read
The Maryhill Historical Society met on Monday, 25th of July at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home for their monthly meeting.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY

Assistance was given to families researching Berberich / Goetz / Reinhart / Roth / Thomasing  and  Weiler.  Researching Father Breitkopf who was our pastor in 1866.

BIRTHDAY CLUB

13 cards were sent out in July.  There are 91 people on the 80+ Birthday List.

CATALOGUING PROJECT

Inventory of the Genealogical Library is continuing. 

CEMETERY

Helped a family find the grave of a loved one in the “Old Walled Cemetery”

CHURCH

Masses now only on Wednesday & Friday mornings with Rosary and Litany of the day at 8:!1 a.m. and Mass at 8:30 a.m.  Sunday morning Mass at 11 a.m.  Every Sunday immediately after Mass is “Coffee Sunday” and we see about 30 – 50 people that visit and socialize. Tuesday & Thursday 7 people gather at 8:30 a.m. for Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Litany of the Day,  Readings, Responsorial Psalm and the Gospel.  We end with a hymn with Tim Vegh playing the guitar.

2 Deaths during the past month.

COMMUNITY

The park will be purchasing a corn hole game and a table tennis table both out of concrete .  They currently play “Pickle Ball” every Tuesday in the hall at the Maryhill Heritage Park.  They are hoping to resume card games again in September

MEMBERSHIP

Total of 287 member households in July with 179 sent out by emails.

NEWSLETTER

Has be sent out promoting the Heritage Day.

REOURCE CENTRE

We received a picture of the Andrew & Francis (Seifried) Weiler family. Andrew fought in the Civil War. Thank you to Suzanne Sloan for her donation.  She donated her book.   – “Mining the memories” memories of her early life. 

SCHOOL

Received the graduation ceremony pamphlet & information on the class of 2022.

NEW BUSINESS

Plans have been finalized for Heritage Day which will take place on Sunday September 18th at the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre.

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



