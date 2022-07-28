 Frede, Alma (nee Bauman)
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Frede, Alma (nee Bauman)
1923 – 2022


Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waterloo Region on Friday, July 22, 2022 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Reinhard Frede (2006). Cherished mother of Karl (Sandy), Richard (Sophia), Eric (Darlene), Lillian (Cliff), Peggy (Wayne), and Gerry (Rhonda). Proud grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Martin, and sister-in-law of Elsie Yahn, Leonhard and Buelah Frede, Ewald and Grace Frede, Edwin and Donna Frede, George and Ingrid Frede. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Rebecca (Martin) Bauman, brothers Addison (Adina) Bauman, Adin (Irene) Bauman, and James (Alma) Bauman, and brothers-in-law Henry Yahn and Leonard Martin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Rd, Wallenstein. A funeral service took place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Wallenstein Bible Chapel with interment in Hawkesville Cemetery. Reception followed. At the request of Alma’s family, masks are preferred. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Alma’s tribute page of the funeral home website. The family wishes to express their thanks for the exceptional care received. As expressions of sympathy, donations to ShareWord Global or Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



