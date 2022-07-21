Waterloo Regional Police launch Operation Freeze to reward youth

With summer well underway, area young people will have the chance to be given a cool treat from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

With the return of Operation Freeze, WRPS members will be on the lookout for youth demonstrating good behaviours and positive interactions. Once spotted, members will give the youth a coupon for a cool treat. The coupons can then be taken to any Circle K convenience store to be redeemed for a free Froster drink.

Officers will issue coupons to any young person they see doing a good deed, such as wearing a bike helmet, picking up garbage, or offering help to someone in need. The program is a way to acknowledge responsible and caring actions by Waterloo Region youth and build positive relationships between youth and the police, police said in a release.

“We value and support our youth – our future leaders – and thank them for making Waterloo Region a more vibrant place to call home,” said John Goodman, acting Chief of Police. “This is a great opportunity for the service to interact with Waterloo Region youth in a meaningful and positive way.”

Operation Freeze is made possible through a partnership with Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers and Circle K convenience stores. The program will run until the end of summer.

JULY 11

10:30 AM | Perth County OPP responded to a collision between two vehicles on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle was slowing down when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. No injuries were reported, but a 50-year-old Cambridge resident was charged with ‘careless driving.’ The accused was issued a Provincial Notice for the offence. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.hpcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

JULY 14

5:00 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a collision in the area of Chilligo Road and Kossuth Road. Through the initial investigation, it was determined that the driver of a silver Dodge was struck by the driver of a white Honda. The driver of the Honda, an 87-year-old Kitchener man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge, a 43-year-old Kitchener man, received no physical injuries. The 87-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘careless driving.’ Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information.

5:39 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a mobility scooter on Arthur Street South near South Field Drive in Elmira. The driver of the mobility scooter, a 76-year-old Woolwich Township man, was transported by Region of Waterloo paramedics to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing by members of our Traffic Services Unit. Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information.

JULY 18

6:40 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Tower Street South, Fergus. It was reported that two persons armed with handguns entered the business and stole approximately $20,000 worth of cellphones. No one was injured during the incident. The suspects involved are described as appearing to have dark complexions, approximately six feet tall, slim build wearing black hoodies and black masks. They were seen departing the area in a grey, newer model Honda Civic hatchback. A second vehicle, described as being a light-grey, newer model Volkswagen Jetta is also believed to be involved. It is believed that suspects and vehicles involved were in the Millburn Boulevard area both prior to, and after the robbery. The Wellington County OPP Crime Unit is asking residents in this area to please check their surveillance footage. If you have information regarding this incident or believe you have surveillance footage of the suspects or vehicles involved, you’re asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.