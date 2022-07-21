Hit the trail, but be ready with snacks

It’s still summer, and that means spending time in the great outdoors!

I love sitting on the deck with my feet up and watching the birds go by, but when that gets tired, it’s nice to get out and enjoy some great activities such as going out on the water or just enjoying a nice nature hike.

As well as keeping hydrated, it’s also helpful to have some snacks that can give you energy when you are supposedly doing something fun that also involves exertion.

That’s where the idea of “trail mix” comes from.

Legend tells of its invention by two Californian surfer dudes who simply mixed nuts and raisins together to create a delicious but energy-filled snack.

Of course the idea today is essentially making our own granola bars or balls.

The “super seeds” idea is not to purchase a tiny expensive bottle from the health food store, but to purchase a bag from the cereal aisle at your local grocery store to give a boost of omegas to your mixture.

Pin Print Toasted Coconut Trail Mix Bites Recipe by Chef Duff Servings 20 pieces Ingredients 1/2 cup Medjool dates, pitted

2 Tbsp. smooth almond butter

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup favourite trail mix

2 Tbsp. super seeds blend

1/2 cup crispy rice cereal

1/4 cup dried apricots, roughly chopped

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Tbsp. unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted Directions Pulse dates, almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla and salt in food processor until smooth, stopping to scrape down bowl if necessary.

Add trail mix and seeds blend; pulse until coarsely chopped. Add cereal, apricots and chocolate chips; pulse until combined.

Transfer to large bowl; mix with moistened hands if necessary to combine.

Roll by heaping 1 Tbsp. into balls; roll in coconut to coat. Arrange in single layer on large plate or baking sheet. Refrigerate until firm, at least half an hour.