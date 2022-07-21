Erma Kampers (nee Brubacher)
July 6, 2022
Erma Kampers of London passed away in her 79th year, surrounded by love.
Beloved wife of the late Ted Kampers (2012.) Loving step-mom to Hugh Kampers (Marg), Joe Kampers (Linda) and Wilma Weisz (Joel.) Adored Oma to 9 and dear Great Oma to 7.
Dear sister to Loretta (Aaron) Martin, Floyd (Martha) Brubacher, Paul (Carol) Brubacher, Lavern (Margaret) Brubacher, Naomi (Don) Stoesz, Leroy (Marlene) Brubacher and brother-in-law Orrie Wigle. Predceased by her first husband Albin Carpenter, her parents Daniel and Amanda (Wideman) Brubacher and her sister Alma Wigle.
Funeral service was held Sun. July 10 at Valleyview Mennonite Church.