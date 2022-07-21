Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Erma Kampers (nee Brubacher)

byCassandra Merlihan
July 20, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Erma Kampers (nee Brubacher)
July 6, 2022


Erma Kampers of London passed away in her 79th year, surrounded by love.

Beloved wife of the late Ted Kampers (2012.) Loving step-mom to Hugh Kampers (Marg), Joe Kampers (Linda) and Wilma Weisz (Joel.) Adored Oma to 9 and dear Great Oma to 7.
Dear sister to Loretta (Aaron) Martin, Floyd (Martha) Brubacher, Paul (Carol) Brubacher, Lavern (Margaret) Brubacher, Naomi (Don) Stoesz, Leroy (Marlene) Brubacher and brother-in-law Orrie Wigle. Predceased by her first husband Albin Carpenter, her parents Daniel and Amanda (Wideman) Brubacher and her sister Alma Wigle.

Funeral service was held Sun. July 10 at Valleyview Mennonite Church.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Rumig, Liz (nee Wagner)

Rumig, Liz (nee Wagner) Passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, at the age…
July 20, 2022
Read the full story

Lichty, Doreen

Lichty, Doreen Peacefully passed away with all her family by her side on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at…
July 20, 2022
Read the full story

Ivy Bartley

Ivy Bartley Ivy Bartley was born in Whitley Bay, England, on March 24th, 1932, and passed away suddenly…
July 12, 2022
Read the full story

Schoenhals, Gloria

Schoenhals, Gloria It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Gloria (Kraemer) Schoenhals…
July 12, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0