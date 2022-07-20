Lichty, Doreen

Peacefully passed away with all her family by her side on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Chartwell Westmount Retirement Home, Kitchener at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl Lichty (2007). Loving mother of Douglas (Terry) Lichty of Kitchener, Dennis Lichty (Pat Turney Lichty) of Listowel, Daphne (Dan) Aleven of Komoka, and Darlene Cole (Mike Kieswetter) of Sauble Beach. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Peter Lichty (Stacey); Megan Aleven (Roger), Garrett Aleven (Clancy), Natalie Aleven (Sal), Morgan Aleven (Daniel); Hannah Cole (Cassandra Bacon). Sister of Jaqueline Peltz of Kitchener. Predeceased by her parents Rita and Andrew Borth. Doreen was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, TOPS, and Community Care Concepts – Waterloo Region, and above all was a dedicated wife and mother. Visitation was held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 27 Mill St., Elmira from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Interment followed at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Floradale. A funeral luncheon was held at the funeral home following interment. In Doreen’s memory, donations to Community Care Concepts – Waterloo Region or St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home. A thank you to everyone at Chartwell, and the many caregivers during the last number of years.



She dresses herself with strength and makes her arms strong. Proverbs 31:17