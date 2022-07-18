WRPS continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener. 

Monday July 18, 2022 Case # 1815
OFFENCE: Disturbance DATE: July 11, 2022
LOCATION: Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue, Kitchener, ON
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener.
On July 11, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to reports of an altercation behind a business in the area of the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.
Initial reports indicated that a group of 15-20 youth were gathered in the area while some of the youths present engaged in a physical fight. Weapons, including a hammer, were reportedly brandished during the incident.
Upon police arrival, no injured parties were found, and officers were unable to locate any of the involved individuals.
