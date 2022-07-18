Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener. 

byObserver Staff
July 15, 2022
Monday July 18, 2022                                   Case # 1815              

OFFENCE:  Disturbance                           DATE:   July 11, 2022

LOCATION:   Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener. 

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to reports of an altercation behind a business in the area of the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue. 

Initial reports indicated that a group of 15-20 youth were gathered in the area while some of the youths present engaged in a physical fight. Weapons, including a hammer, were reportedly brandished during the incident. 

Upon police arrival, no injured parties were found, and officers were unable to locate any of the involved individuals. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

