WRPS continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener. 

Monday July 18, 2022 Case # 1815

OFFENCE : Disturbance DATE: July 11, 2022

LOCATION : Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a disturbance in Kitchener.

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to reports of an altercation behind a business in the area of the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.

Initial reports indicated that a group of 15-20 youth were gathered in the area while some of the youths present engaged in a physical fight. Weapons, including a hammer, were reportedly brandished during the incident.

Upon police arrival, no injured parties were found, and officers were unable to locate any of the involved individuals.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL