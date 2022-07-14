Hot dog, it’s that time again at Grand River Raceway

Tomorrow, 30 wiener dogs will run their little hearts out, on their itty-bitty legs, with their silly long bodies at the Grand River Raceway in Elora.

“Obviously it’s the most adorable race of the season,” said Louise Frost, the venue’s marketing coordinator.

The wiener dogs will race after the fifth horse race of the night, when all three heats of ten wiener dogs each will race. Then, the final wiener dog race will take place after horse races six and seven.

There will be prizes for the top three wiener dogs, and all competitors receive a gift.

The annual event had to be put on hold during the pandemic when the organizers switched to an online pageant format.

“This year, we’re bringing back the full in-person race, which is really exciting for us,” said Frost.

The event is free to attend. For those who want to make the night extra special, VIP tickets to watch the event in the captain’s quarters complete with a screen to watch it live, and a provided picnic are available to purchase.

Guests can arrive anytime after 4:30 p.m. Frost estimates the wiener dogs will start racing around 7:30 or 8 p.m., but she advises people to come early to get a spot at the rail.

Frost asks that guests do not bring their pets, since, “it’s already wild with the 30 wiener dogs,” she said.

Food trucks will be on-site and wiener dog t-shirts will also be available to buy for $20 cash. The event will also feature the Guelph Nighthawks basketball team.

Frost said there will be no betting on the wiener dogs. “It’s literally just for cuteness and fun.”