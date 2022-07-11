Canada Day in Maryhill hosted by the Maryhill Historical Society was a hot day. But that didn’t stop the many people who took the time during the day to stop in to say hello, enjoy some food, visit and sign the guest book and receive a coupon for ice cream at the Maryhill Mini Mart.

Activities began at 11 a.m. with Historical Society president Linda Kennedy welcoming the many people. We were pleased to have MPP Mike Harris Jr. his wife Kim and Murray Martin , Ward 3 Woolwich Township Councillor who gave greetings and also commented on our great land of Canada. The new pastor Father Peter Meyer was also able to visit and offer a prayer.

Thank you to the Maryhill Knights of Columbus for supplying the BBQ hamburgers & hot dogs. There was also lots of bottled cold water, soft drinks and snacks available. The chocolate and white cupcakes were also enjoyed by many.

Music was supplied by Frank Rider and Pete Zettle with the visitors singing and clapping along to the songs. The Maryhill Volunteer Fire Department had volunteers with a truck and a display was set up. There was also several tables with antiques on display.

The afternoon consisted of crafts for the children and there were two narrated tours – one of the community, with the first tour taking place at 11:30 a.m. The second tour took place an hour later in the “Old Walled Cemetery” People also took the time to visit inside the Edward Halter Home and see the many improvements that have been made. Thanks to the grant received from the Township of Woolwich.

A special thank you to Sheila Kurtz who made the beautiful bunting decorations that adorned the front of the house.

It rained for only about 15 minutes at the end of the Canada Day celebration which was a relief but oh could we have used more rain.

Frank Rider and Pete Zettle entertaining the crowd



Maryhill Knights of Columbus serving up hot dogs and hamburgers – Gary Embro, Doug Zinger and Mike Drexler