Strawberries are for more than just dessert

Today I’m sharing with you not only a favourite summer recipe, but one that was demonstrated at our last lunch cooking class. (Am I using this as a shameless promotion tool for our cooking class program, which is up next on July 27? Absolutely!)

This time of year we love to make all kinds of strawberry desserts of, course, by why not use them in an entrée?

Apples and cranberries have been paired with meat for centuries, so why should they get all the fun when strawberries can get in on the act?

The word “salsa” technically means “sauce” in Spanish, although we are usually talking about a specific type of sauce when we use the word salsa – and, no, it does not have to have tomatoes in it!

Can you actually get away with putting onions and strawberries in the same bowl at the same time? Yes, I would… and loving it!

Pin Print Grilled Chicken Breast with Zesty Strawberry Salsa Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings Ingredients For the chicken:

2 lb boneless chicken breasts

1 Serrano pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt, pepper, fennel seed, chili powder

For the salsa:

1 lb Ontario strawberries, cleaned and sliced

1 Serrano pepper

1 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. crushed ginger

1 bunch mint, chopped

1/2 a red onion, finely diced

Salt & pepper Directions Marinade chicken for at least an hour.

Combine salsa ingredients and allow to soak.

Drain chicken and sear on a medium-hot grill about three minutes per side or until cooked through. (Internal temp of 74C) – rest.

Slice chicken and arrange in an attractive manner on plate. Top with salsa.