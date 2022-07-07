Stahlbaum, Kenneth



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth “Chicky” Stahlbaum on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Chicky was an avid lover of antique classic cars, and thoroughly enjoyed all the great times spent with friends and family, especially at the Port Elgin beach. He worked for many years at Mike’s Auto Body in Elmira and had great talent in rejuvenating damaged vehicles, before finishing his career at Borg Textiles, also in Elmira. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Patricia Stahlbaum (2015). Father of the late Michael Stahlbaum (2017). Survived by his daughter Judy (Randy) Bird, and his cherished grandchildren Nicole Bird and Dr. Ryan (Dr. Jenna Silverstein Bird). Dear great-grandfather to Isla Sadie Silver Bird. Brother-in-law to Ursula Voisin. Chicky’s strength and drive carried him through and made him a warrior during very challenging medical times with his battle and triumph over cancer. He was loving, kind, compassionate, and a very generous family man. He had an amazing sense of humour and was a master of witty clichés. Chicky will be dearly missed. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Chartwell Retirement for the past five years of great care looking after dad, as well as the health team at St. Mary’s Hospital for his recent and brief stay. In keeping with Chicky’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service in Elmira Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.