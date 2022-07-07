Regional police chief bids adieu as he heads into retirement

Bryan Larkin’s farewell message:

Dear residents of Waterloo Region,

Over the last three decades, it has been a tremendous honour and privilege to serve the Waterloo Region community.

Throughout my tenure, I have had the opportunity to create fond memories and build meaningful relationships with many of you – and these are relationships and memories I will treasure for years to come.

I’ve had the privilege of leading an incredible service with incredible members who serve this community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. I am forever grateful for their selflessness and their commitment to public safety. I know they will continue to provide the high level of service you have all come to know. Please take great comfort in knowing our members are just a phone call away.

Over the last eight years as your Chief of Police, I have seen tremendous growth in Waterloo Region. While people and priorities change, the one thing that will not change is the service’s ongoing vision to build a better, stronger, safer, and more equitable Waterloo Region for all.

While it is not easy saying goodbye, I leave knowing that this community is in great hands under the tremendous leadership of your police service.

Please join me in welcoming John Goodman as the new acting Chief of Police. Acting Chief Goodman’s contributions to law enforcement and his outstanding service to Waterloo Region will ensure a successful transition period until a new Chief of Police is selected in the coming months.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Chief of Police. I am forever grateful for the support you have shown me.

Stay safe, stay well, and take care of one another. The future of Waterloo Region is bright.

Yours truly,

Bryan M. Larkin

JUNE 29

3:38 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report that three unlocked vehicles were entered in the area of Brenneman Drive in Baden. Personal property were taken from the vehicles before the suspect was confronted by a resident in the area. The suspect then fled the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JUNE 30

2:54 PM |Police received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Arthur Street South near Sawmill Road in St. Jacobs. A white Audi was stopped in traffic behind a red Acura facing north on Arthur Street when it was rear-ended by a green GMC truck. The force of the collision pushed the Audi into the Acura. The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old Elmira man, was charged with ‘careless driving. No injuries were reported.

7:02 PM | Police responded to a report of a person shot by pellet guns in the area of Woolwich and Fountain streets in Breslau. The suspects are unknown at this time. The victim sustained minor injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JULY 1

1:15 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle striking a hydro pole in the area of Sawmill Road and Snyders Flats Road in Bloomingdale. The driver of the vehicle, an 84-year-old Woolwich man, was transported by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roads were closed for several hours while police investigated and hydro crews made repairs. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

2:12 PM | A motorcyclist was travelling south on Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township when the vehicle struck a goose, causing the motorcycle to fall onto its side. The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the collision.

JULY 2

8:33 AM | Emergency services responded to reports of a pickup truck striking a sedan on Benjamin Road near Westmount Road North in Woolwich Township. The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old Woolwich Township woman, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Benjamin Road was closed for several hours while members of the Traffic Services Unit investigated. The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old Waterloo man, was charged with ‘careless driving.’ Witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident are encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

8:34 AM | Between approximately 2:30 and 3 a.m., unknown suspect(s) smashed the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in a driveway on David Street in Wellesley. The suspect(s) stole personal property from the vehicle, including a credit card. The stolen credit card was later used to make purchases at two stores in Kitchener and Woolwich Township. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

10:37 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision on private property that resulted in a minor injury. No charges were laid.

5:47 PM | Police received a report of a minor collision in a parking lot on Farmers Market Road south of St. Jacobs. No one was injured.