A lot of people think that when Sir Walter Scott wrote, “Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive,” he was talking about the how a single dishonest statement or act can cause an avalanche of serious complications. But I’m pretty sure that modern-day politics has dispelled that notion.

I’m no literary expert but I strongly suspect that Sir Walter was just trying his best to warn people about the dangers of fishing in strong winds, like the ones we experienced last weekend.

It makes sense.

After all, fishing is all about deceiving fish with your offerings. Furthermore, anyone who has ever tried to untangle a backlash of line on a bait-casting reel on a really windy day knows what a tangled web is.

Even so, I think Scott’s warning would have been heeded more, if his words were a little less flowery and more to the point. Like the errant hooks that anglers often feel on windy days.

If you don’t believe me, just walk along any stretch of river or visit any dock when people are fishing on blustery days. You’ll soon see fishing lines and lures attached to trees, hydro lines, telephone poles, passing boats, and more. And, if you have the time and inclination, you might even help untangled some of those unfortunate anglers caught and rendered helpless by their own casts.

Of course, it won’t be easy. After all, a good gust of wind can play havoc with light fishing lines and even entangle you as you try to render assistance.

How bad can it be? Well, I once thought I saw several anglers taking part in a group hug. But when I asked about it they told me they had each just decided to have a fly-casting competition in gale-force winds. Another time I watched a fellow cast an ultra-light spinning rig against strong winds. That was when I first realized I was probably witnessing what inspired the invention of the boomerang.

Simply put, strong gusts of wind are not an angler’s friend. Of course, it would be different if all you ever need to do was cast downwind. But that is never the case.

For you could get all the way to the upwind side of a lake, so that the whole lake is downwind of you, yet before you could tie on a lure or fly, your boat would have already been blown to the downwind shore, so the casting upwind was your only option.

You might think I am exaggerating. But you try threading fishing line through the eye of a tiny hook while trying to hold onto your hat.

Also, the boat control most anglers have in high winds is the kind of thing that could easily land you on Gilligan’s island.

Despite all of this, anglers (myself included) do not hesitate to try to fish on windy days. I’m not sure what the draw is, although I suspect it might be because we like having another plausible excuse for coming home skunked. Or maybe it just has something to do with the fact that we like our fresh air in big doses.

It doesn’t really matter I suppose. What does matter is that eventually the wind ends. And, hopefully, someone realizes you are not in a prolonged group hug.