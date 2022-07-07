Maryhill Historical Society Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday Jun 27th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY

Assistance was given to families researching Adis, Brennan, Ertel, Hahn, Reinhart and Sherrer.

BIRTHDAY CLUB

There have been 9 cards sent out in April, 9 in May, 5 in June and 13 will be going out for July.

CATALOGUING PROJECT

Is just about completed. Inventory will finish taking place in the Fall.

CEMETERY

A tour will be taking place in the “Old Walled Cemetery” on Canada Day. Canadian flags will be placed on all the veterans graves and will remain until the week after Remembrance Day.

CHURCH

There have been 3 Baptisms, 6 Deaths and 14 Confirmations. 7 people walked in the Right to Life Walkathon in the streets of Maryhill. The dedication of the new organ took place on Sunday, June 5, 2022 on St. Boniface Day. St. Boniface Day festival was a huge success. Wonderful turnout. “Hospitality Sunday’s” after Sunday 10 a.m. Mass are well attended.

Father Hope will be leaving on Wednesday, June 29th at 12 noon. Father Peter Meyer from St. Teresa’s Elmira will be looking after both parishes. Parishioners are encouraged to use the Rectory as much as possible for meetings – K of C – CWL, etc. Weekday Masses will be Wed & Friday 8:30 a.m. – no Saturday night & Sunday at 11 a.m. for now.

MEMBERSHIP

We have a total of 288 member households with 177 receiving emails. Received 1 new Lifetime membership and also an address change. There was one person added to the 80+ Birthday List making it now 93 people on the list.

NEWSLETTER

Will be going out the middle of July with information on Heritage Day in September..

PROGRAM

Plans have been finalized for Canada Day.

RESOURCE CENTRE

The Society received a picture of the Cargill Boys 100th Battalion and we now have names to go with the picture of the men in uniform. Work has been completed on the Pat Johnson story for Waterloo Historical Society.. A donation of the Tweedsmuir History of Bloomingdale has been received . Documents were found while inventorying the Historical House these have been sent to the Diocesan Archives.

SCHOOL

Continue to look after the school flowerbed. School still being used for storage. Invited to attend Gr. 8 Graduation at St. Boniface in Breslau on Thursday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. Different format – Spirit Award, Athletic Award, Overall Academic Award, Umbrella Project Award. 20 students graduated – 3 live in Maryhill.

WAYSIDE SHRINES

Repairs needed at the Klein Cross. The statues at the 3 shrines need painting.