Martin, Albert

Peacefully went to be with his Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Grand River Hospital – Freeport Campus at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Ruby Martin for 64 years. Proud father of five daughters: Dianne and Marvin Gingrich, Carolyn and Jim Schill, Kate Metzger (the late Daryl), Geri and Troy Hale, Lori and Steve Smith. Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by brothers Lorne, Angus and Ron (Jill). Predeceased by his parents Enos and Wilhelmina, grandson Justin Weber, great-grandson Myles Vandenberg, son-in-law Jeff Weber, and brother Eldon. Albert was a man of faith, and a lifelong member of Hawkesville Mennonite Church. He was a dedicated farmer for over forty years and was known in the community as “Apple Albert”. Throughout his life, Albert was an active and passionate member of Farm & Home Safety, the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, and the Maple Syrup Museum of Ontario. He was an avid bowler, loved a good Blue Jays game, and never turned down a cup of coffee and friendly conversation. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale, with reception to follow. Interment will take place in Hawkesville Cemetery following the reception. Donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or MCC would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to Dr. McCarron and her staff at GRRCC, and the healthcare team at Grand River and Freeport for their compassion during Albert’s end of life care.