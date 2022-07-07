Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Mann, Jeffrey

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 59, after a long battle with Parkinsons. Beloved husband of Sandy (Masson) Mann of Elmira. Loving father of Todd (Avery Boertien) of Listowel, and Alissa (Brandon) of Waterloo. Adoring Papa to grandson James Eckensweiler. Brother of Brenda and Cliff Homer of Delhi, Debra and Paul Daniel of Peterborough, and Doug and Wanda Mann of Port Elgin. Brother-in-law to Cathy and Gary Dagenais of Ariss, Roger (the late Jackie) Masson, and Tom and Janet Masson all of Woodstock. Predeceased by his parents Merv and Jean Mann, father-in-law Bruce Masson, mother-in-law Freda Hallman, brother-in-law Rick and sister-in-law Tracey Masson. Jeff was a longtime resident of Elmira and loved to support his community. He enjoyed his gardens, his dogs, but most of all his friends and family. Following Jeff’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check Jeff’s tribute page on the Dreisinger Funeral Home website for further information. Donations in Jeff’s memory to Parkinson Society Canada or Diabetes Canada may be made through the funeral home.

Cassandra Merlihan
