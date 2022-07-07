Dry weather always puts a spotlight on water issues

Some rain this week notwithstanding, a dry-ish spring rolled into a fairly arid start to the summer. So much so that the Grand River Conservation Authority is already calling for a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in water usage.

The dry spell is nothing like the drought conditions that are reaching new extremes in the US, particularly in the southwest, where temperatures are soaring to all-time highs. The droughts aren’t just unfortunate for residents: the region is the source of much of our produce, and already soaring prices are at risk of climbing higher still given projected shortages.

That’s not good – we’ve seen a fairly steady increase in food prices even before this year’s rampant inflation – but importers will find other sources. And Canadian farmers may be able to benefit by filling in some of the gaps, especially on the export side given the shortages projected due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bigger picture is more worrisome, however. The droughts are part of a trend in the already-water-starved US Southwest. The continued lack of precipitation in recent years has seen groundwater levels fall even as more wells are drilled to meet demand.

Given the hydrological cycle, the woes in California and another US flashpoint in the Ogallala Aquifer – a major source of groundwater covering some 225,000 square miles in the Great Plains region including Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska – are also our problem, particularly when it has increasingly- thirsty Americans eyeing the Great Lakes.

While Canada has an abundance of freshwater, some of the major sources, including the Great Lakes, have been seeing fluctuations – lake levels higher recently after years of lowering. We’ve long taken our water for granted, wasting far more than we can afford to, a longstanding point of concern for exports who argue the way we use water, drawing massive amounts of it, has actually altered the natural water systems, with subsequent impacts on precipitation patterns and the weather itself. Coupled with the changing climate, our water woes are just beginning.

Globally, there’s plenty of talk of – and preparations for – economic strife, political unrest and even battles over dwindling water resources. Many experts say we could be in for a grim future precipitated by water shortages, leading to the collapse of the food system, mass migration of refugees and, eventually, territorial wars.

Chances are few of us thought of that today as we took showers, flushed toilets and ran washing machines. Water is plentiful: we just turn on the taps, and out it comes.

Of course, given the ever-escalating cost of that water, we are more mindful of it. The higher cost is supposed to encourage us to conserve, the best way to make the most of our dwindling water supply. Dwindling is exactly accurate, as the planet is home to plenty of water, we’re just using it far more quickly than nature can replenish it in the quantities and locations we need.

A glance at photos of the Earth taken from space makes the idea of a water shortage seem absurd. The globe is mostly water. However, 97 per cent of that is salt water. Of the remaining three per cent that is fresh water – the kind we need to drink and to grow food – more than two-thirds is contained in glaciers and icecaps. About 30 per cent is groundwater – the kind we depend on here in Waterloo Region – and only 0.3 per cent in available as surface water (lakes and rivers, for instance).

While we’re still a long way from the worst-case scenarios, we’ll have to move now to mitigate the impacts, or bear the full and much larger costs later when we’re in an emergency situation.

That means taking steps to combat climate change, and precautions in those places likely to be hardest hit – rising water levels, droughts and floods will wreak havoc where they occur, no matter what that nation’s government does or does not believe about climate change.